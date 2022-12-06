Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A family dispute in Louisiana left one person in jail Tuesday.

On December 6, Monroe Police claim they were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.

Once police made contact with Powell, he allegedly advised authorities that he could do whatever he wanted to do and demanded that police leave him alone. As police began to walk away from Powell, he allegedly made a threat to authorities by saying “he had something” for the officers.

Officers then commanded Powell to get on the ground and Powell told authorities that he did not have to follow their commands because they were not real police officers. Police then deployed their taser and Powell immediately went to the ground.

After rolling on the ground, Powell got away from the police and picked up his cane, swinging at officers. Once officers were able to get the cane away from Powell, he allegedly began fighting police officers and grabbed one of their handguns.

Once one of the officers grabbed his gun, Powell immediately released the other officer’s firearm and was placed in handcuffs. Officers and Powell’s injuries were then evaluated at a local hospital.

Powell was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with the following offenses: