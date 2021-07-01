Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at funeral in Lowndes County

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a funeral in Lowndes County, police said.

Family members told WSFA -TV that the Saturday shooting followed an argument over loud music playing near the funeral service. Police said Tuesday that they are searching for 40-year old Jerald Little in connection with the shooting.

The events unfolded at Fort Deposit cemetery in Lowndes County where family and friends were in the process of saying their goodbyes to James Gipson, who recently died of cancer.

Family members told the station that right before the casket was lowered into the ground a vehicle drove into the cemetery blaring loud music.

“They were asked to turn the music down. Basically, it instigated from there. A lot of cussing and profanity that went on,” Patrina Gipson told the station.

She said shots then rang out. “Everybody hit the ground,” she said.

Family members said 47-year-old Jerry Lee Gipson died at the cemetery grounds.

Police said in a news conference Tuesday that they are searching for Little in connection with the shooting, the station reported. Authorities say Little had attended the funeral service at the municipal complex but was escorted out for being rude.