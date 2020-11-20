Fall not likely cause of Kat West’s death, pathologist testifies

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the defense team for Jeff West began its case for his innocence in the murder of his wife, Kathleen Dawn West, two years ago.

The case stretched into its fourth day Friday in Shelby County. The prosecution rested its case early that morning, leaving time for the defense to call witnesses and experts for their side.

Kathleen West, better known as “Kat,” was found dead outside her home in Calera in January 2018. An autopsy found that she had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. During an investigation, law enforcement charged her husband Jeff West with her death.

In the course of the trial, prosecutors maintained that the Wests endured marital problems over the years and that Jeff West killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a liquor bottle. However, his attorneys have argued that Kat West drunkenly fell and fatally hit her head the night of her death.

Day 4 of the trial

Forensic pathologist Dr. Stephen Boudreau was called to the stand Friday to discuss the severity of Kat West’s injuries and what caused her death. Boudreau, who conducted her autopsy, said that due to the severity of her head injury, it was unlikely that a fall caused it, as the defense had maintained.

Boudreau said her death was caused by blunt force trauma to the left side of her head. This means the object that injured her did not have a sharp surface. The skull fracture was caused by “a considerable amount” of force, Boudreau said, and would have probably rendered her unconscious. Boudreau said the bottle of absinthe could have caused Kat West’s head injuries, but he was not able to determine if that was the case.

The medical examiner said head wounds like Kat West’s cause a lot of bleeding. Because of this fact, he said if she had moved locations after the wound was inflicted, there most likely would have been a blood trail. There was no trail of blood at the crime scene, only a pool of blood right beside where her body was found.

In cross examination, the defense honed in on Kat West’s blood alcohol content (BAC). Her BAC was .23, nearly three times the legal limit. Her eye fluid content was also tested, which can indicate whether the victim was more or less drunk than at the time of death. West’s eye fluid content was .284, meaning she was more intoxicated prior to her death, than she was at her death.

Nancy Martin, Kat West’s mother, was called to testify. During her testimony, Martin said that when her daughter was drunk, she would often go outside, skimpily dressed, and dance, run around, or jump on the trampoline.

“She could not just drink one drink… she’d say, I need another one,” said Martin.

The last time Martin saw her daughter alive was the Wednesday prior to her death. Martin took her to a doctor’s appointment, a check-up for her breast augmentation. It was not the first breast augmentation West had received. After the appointment, the two went to lunch together.

Martin testified that she did not witness any volatility or violence between Kat and Jeff West. The morning her daughter’s body was found, Martin and her husband John were interviewed at the Calera police station. Martin said she and her husband waited for hours for her son-in-law to be released. She believes he is innocent.

Martin said she and Jeff West went to the funeral home together on two occasions to make arrangements for her daughter. Martin said he cried, and when they viewed her body, he broke down in tears. During this portion of Martin’s testimony Jeff West was seen wiping tears from his face in the courtroom.

Martin said she knew how hard this was on her, but she couldn’t imagine how hard it must be on her son-in-law.

The defense initially planned to have Jeff West take the stand, but he later decided not to testify.

This story will be updated as the trial continues.