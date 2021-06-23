Fairfield man sentenced to over 6 years for being a ‘felon in possession of firearm’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Fairfield was sentenced Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities say.

Darrick Ansal Dunlap, 43, was sentenced to 75 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Too often, domestic violence ends in tragedy for both the family and the neighborhood. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that criminals who use firearms to commit acts of domestic violence will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a written statement. “Through Operation Safe Families, my office is focused on keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.”

According to the plea agreement, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at a residence in Fairfield on March 30, 2020. Dunlap and one of the victims got into an argument at the residence regarding her contribution to family expenses. During the argument, Dunlap made a threat to kill the individual and then retrieved a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, which he shot toward the floor.

The bullet ricocheted up, hitting two victims. Dunlap claimed that the “gun just went off.” One victim suffered from a gunshot wound to her right knee, and the other victim suffered from a gunshot wound to her left wrist. The gun was identified as stolen in Birmingham during the prior year.

The ATF investigated the case.

“ATF’s priority of enforcing federal firearms laws in domestic violence situations is clearly evident with this sentencing,” said Special Agent Mickey French.