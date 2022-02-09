BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fairfield man was sentenced to two years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Wednesday.

Cedric Dewayne Young, 33, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last October.

“This defendant resisted arrest and put police officers’ lives in danger,” Escalona said in a press release. “Our officers serve with selfless sacrifice each and every day to protect our communities, and I commend the Birmingham Police Officers for their actions in safely apprehending this defendant.”

On Nov. 23, 2020, officers were conducting an investigation at a home in Birmingham, where the victims reported that Young had pointed a gun at them. After receiving a description of Young’s car, officers issued a BOLO for the suspect vehicle. Shortly thereafter, an officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of Young’s at a convenience store on Jefferson Avenue SW. Two officers then made contact with Young in the store.

Young was uncooperative with officers during his arrest and when officers finally got control of Young, he refused to move his right hand from under his body. Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol in the waistband of Young’s shorts.

“We must be diligent in our efforts to keep firearms out of the hands of people who make the decision to use them in an illegal manner,” said Mickey French, acting special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. “The ATF will continue to work with our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners and use any necessary resources to combat the violent gun crimes that occur within our communities.”

The ATF investigated the case, along with the Birmingham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case