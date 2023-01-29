BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was hanging out with a group of friends when an unknown suspect began firing at the group, striking the victim.

If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.