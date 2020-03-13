1  of  19
Fairfield man arrested following death of injured 1-year-old

Suspect Christopher Eugene Knight, courtesy of Birmingham Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have arrested a Fairfield man after a 1-year-old in his care died after receiving numerous injuries.

Birmingham police report that the incident occurred on March 7, 2020. East Precinct officers responded to the 1100 block of Huffman Road at 8:40 a.m. on a call that a child was injured.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were advised that the victim, 1-year-old Jayden Mcgee of Birmingham, was transported to Children’s Hospital for “numerous injuries to the body.” Three days later on March 10, police were notified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office that the baby had succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that at the time the injuries occurred, McGee was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, suspect Christopher Eugene Knight, 35, of Fairfield, Alabama. Knight allegedly alerted the mother that McGee was unresponsive, but refused to call 911.

Birmingham police homicide investigators presented the information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review, and a capital murder warrant against the suspect was obtained following the assessment.

Knight is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

Birmingham police report that this is the 18th homicide investigation of 2020.

