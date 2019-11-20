Fairfield father pleads guilty to misdemeanor 5 years after son’s unsolved disappearance

Jason Sims Jr. who has been missing since 2015

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jason Sims, father of missing Jasons Sims Jr., who went missing in 2015, has been charged with failure to report a missing child first degree ( a class C felony) . Sims Sr., in turn, plead guilty to a misdemeanor of failure to report a missing child 2nd degree (13A-13-8).

Sims has been found guilty of the misdemeanor, according to a court document provided by the Unified Judicial System-Jefferson County.

Sims will be sentenced to spend a year in the Jefferson County Jail with two years probation. One year of his probation will be supervised followed by a year unsupervised.

As part of the conditions with his probation ordered by the court, Sims shall not have contact with the victim’s family.

The case action was signed by the circuit judge.

