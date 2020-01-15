Exterminator charged with stealing jewelry worth $13,000 from Brent home

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County exterminator has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a home in Brent he previously serviced.

Ricky Lynn McElroy, 56, of Lawly, was charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property Wednesday after two rings worth over $13,000 were stolen from a residence he serviced.

According to a release on the Brent Police Department’s Facebook page, the report of the stolen rings was made on Dec. 24. An investigator eventually located both rings in separate pawn shops in the Birmingham area.

“After recovering one of the rings,the owner identifying it, surveillance video of the suspect was reviewed of the exterminator pawning the stolen items,” the release stated.

McElroy was booked into the Bibb County Jail on $20,000 bond.

