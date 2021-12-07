Ex-husband of slain Alabama school teacher charged with murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Co-workers of Sara Starr, a fourth grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School, became concerned in 2017 when she did not show up for class the Monday after Thanksgiving.

36-year-old Starr was found shot to death in the driveway of her rural Coffee County home.

Sara Starr

Sara and her former husband, 48-year-old Jason Starr, divorced in July 2017, but shared custody of their four children. Although he was never publicly named a suspect, investigators detained him on the day of Sara’s murder. After several hours of questioning, he was released.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, joined by federal and state agents, arrested Jason Starr Tuesday. He was charged with the murder of Sara Starr.

Jason Starr had been in court on a felony charge unrelated to the murder of his ex-wife. On May 24, 2018, six months after Sara was killed, deputies arrested Jason Starr for sex abuse of a child under the age of 12. He was booked and released on the same day with a bond of $30,0000. Court proceedings are still continuing, according to legal documents.

