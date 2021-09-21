Ex-armored truck driver sentenced to 2 years in fake robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former armored truck driver who admitted he staged a phony robbery with two others in Alabama has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A local news outlet reports that Jonah Bessard was sentenced in federal court in Mobile on Monday. He had pleaded guilty to the Jan. 5 scheme.

His plea agreement says the former Brink’s driver separated bags of large-denomination bills from others. When he made a stop to buy coffee, two accomplices rushed him, threw him to the ground and grabbed the bags containing nearly $500,000.

Bessard was arrested after money was found later at a storage unit registered to Bessard.