EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in West Alabama arrested three people and recovered assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and drugs.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson says nine assault rifles, handguns and marijuana was seized near Eutaw in the town of Boligee Friday night. Johnson says it’s a good thing for these items to be seized promptly and properly.

“These weapons pose lots of threats not only to the public but to us. On a traffic stop or anything, we don’t know what we will encounter and when you have an assault rifle like that, its very dangerous,” Johnson said. “So it’s a good deal we got them off the street.”

22-year-old Hakeem Jordan was arrested and faces charges for receiving stolen property and giving a false name to police. Two juveniles were also arrested.

Eutaw police say the three were breaking into cars in Pelham to steal weapons and electronics. The suspects then traveled to a home in Boligee, Greene County where they were arrested due to being tracked via a stolen iPad. Johnson also says the rise in crime among young people is concerning.

“This is very dangerous. We encounter a lot and people don’t know what the police go through and our motto is we want to make it back home,” Johnson said. “When we are up against juveniles with these guns in their hands, it can be very dangerous.”

Johnson has a stern message for criminals stealing weapons and transporting drugs in Greene County.

“So I just want everyone and the citizens of Greene County, we are going to protect and serve you,” Johnson said. “But you better think twice when you come here to Eutaw with illegal drugs and handguns.”

Johnson says more arrests in this case are possible. Eutaw officers worked with investigators from the Pelham PD and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.