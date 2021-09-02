Etowah County women charged with using meth while pregnant

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Attalla women have been arrested and charged with exposing children to harmful drugs, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Rainy Melea Deal, 28, and Charlie Danielle Bohannon, 22, have been charged with chemical endangerment of a child. According to the ECSO, Deal tested positive for methamphetamine, opiates, and fentanyl while she was four-months pregnant. Deal reportedly admitted to using heroin while pregnant as well.

Bohannon tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, the synthetic marijuana product called “Spice,” and marijuana while she was three-months pregnant. The ECSO reports that neither Deal or Bohannon have had prenatal care during their pregnancies.

Both women are being held at the Etowah County Jail on $10,000 bond cash. The conditions of their bond require that they enter a drug treatment program and are supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections upon release from jail.