MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of an Etowah County woman for exploiting an elderly person out of over $10 million.

Lisa Talton Wells Daughtery, 57, of Atalla, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person. Daughtery was sentenced to serve 20 years, split to serve five years in the Department of Corrections.

Daughtery also agreed to hand over approximately $5.5 million that is the subject of pending federal litigation and to make restitution for the remaining balance.

Daughtery’s exploits totaled over $8.5 million in cash, over $500,000 in personal property and nearly $1 million in real property from an elderly resident in an Etowah County assisted living facility. She has been held in the Etowah County Jail on a $1 million cash bond since her arrest in July 2021 by agents of the Alabama Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Authorities say Daughtery began transferring funds from the victim’s accounts to her own, totaling over $8.5 million. She also took over control of the victim’s real and personal property, valued at over $1.5 million. She then used the victim’s money to benefit herself by purchasing a home in Etowah County and a beach house, each valued at over $1 million; multiple vehicles valued over $120,000 and $86,000 in dental implants, among other purchases.