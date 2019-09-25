Etowah County woman with 41 grams of methamphetamines arrested for drug trafficking

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Suspect Amber Grace Mache, 26 of Gadsden, Alabama, has been charged with drug trafficking.

According to Commander Randall Johnson of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Machen was found possessing 41 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Deputy Dakota Grant of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that Machen was driving on W. Meighan Boulevard.

Machen led the deputy on a brief chase before coming to a stop in Attalla. She was taken into custody but continued to physically resist arrest.

Machen is held in the Etowah County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Machen was on community corrections when she was arrested by deputies. She has pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2018.

