Etowah County woman arrested after she, newborn baby tests positive for drugs

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she tested positive for drugs while giving birth.

Kayla LeeAnna Rostofer, 29, has been charged with chemical endangerment after testing positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. She gave birth to her child on Dec. 24, 2020. The baby had also tested positive for the drugs as well.

The baby has since been placed in a safety plan with a family member by the Department of Human Resources.

Rostofer is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. She will have to enter a drug treatment facility upon her release.