Etowah County man wanted for rape, sex abuse found in Texas

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man is behind bars for rape, sodomy and sex abuse involving a minor less than 12 years old, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Shown Ray Sims is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12.

On March 26, 2020, the United States Marshals Service (USMS) and Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRFTF) initiated a fugitive investigation on Sims. At the request of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Special Deputy US Marshal (SDUSM), Bobby Ridgeway II, adopted the case and was assigned as the lead investigator.

During the course of the investigation, Ridgeway found information suggesting Sims had fled to Texas to avoid apprehension. On March 27, 2020, Ridgeway requested a collateral fugitive investigation be initiated by the USMS Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force in Galveston, Texas.

Sims was then arrested without incident in the 2400 Block of Winnie, Galveston, Texas, after he was observed walking down the road. Sims was transported and booked into the Galveston County Jail on the sex abuse charges in Etowah County.

Sims is awaiting extradition to Etowah County, Ala.

