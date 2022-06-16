Results of an Etowah County drug bust on June 14, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office)

ALTOONA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona man has been arrested with and charged with several drug offenses in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Donny Ray Chambless, 56, is charged with drug trafficking (Methamphetamine), three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana.

On Tuesday, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence.

Agents found approximately one and a half-pound of methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin and marijuana as well as a handgun and rifle.

The search warrant followed an investigation based on drug sales from the residence.

Chambless was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on an $85,000 bond.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, TFO’s with ALEA and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.