ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a teenager.

Larry Alexander, 61, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Investigators say the victim was 13 years old at the time of the abuse.

Alexander is being held on $5,000 bond. The conditions of his bond include no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old and no contact with the victim or their family.