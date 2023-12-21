GLENCOE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County are investigating after a man was found beaten to death in December.

Roger Lane Helm, 39, has been charged with the murder of Paul Daniel Divine, according to Glencoe Police Department. On Dec. 17, Helm went to Divine’s residence in the 1200 block of Pineview Avenue. Glencoe Chief of Police Kenon McKenzie states an argument ensued between the two men.

Divine’s family called the police after they had not heard from him in several days. Investigators worked to gather evidence in the case, leading to the arrest of Helm.

No further information is available as police continue to investigate.