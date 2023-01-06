ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County man has been arrested after authorities obtained evidence they believe suggests his infant son died as a result of shaken baby syndrome.

Adam Foster-Cleve Williamson, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his 4-month-old son.

According to Attalla Police Chief Dennis Walker, first responders were called to a residence at Camp Sibert on Christmas Eve regarding reports of an infant in breathing distress. The child was taken to Riverview Regional Medical Center, and later to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, where he died on Dec. 27.

Walker said doctors indicated to authorities that the baby’s injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome. The Department of Human Resources was then called to investigate further alongside APD and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Starting on Christmas Day, Attalla Police obtained information and evidence from doctors, autopsy results and interviews, leading to Williamson’s arrest.

Walker said Williamson was the sole caregiver for his three children, including the victim, during the Christmas holiday as part of a custody arraignment with their mother.

Williams is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.