TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who was detained inside a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s patrol unit was able to escape, but was later recaptured Monday.

According to TCSO, officers arrived to the 8900 block of Argonne Forest Drive on a welfare check. Caleb Herron, 23, was detained inside the prisoner compartment of a patrol unit but was gone when the deputy returned to his car. Camera footage showed that Herron maneuvered out of his handcuffs and escaped.

An IPaws message with the suspect’s description was sent to residents in the area and a K-9 unit was deployed as authorities searched within the perimeter. Community members began calling to report seeing the suspect, and Herron was taken into custody soon after. Herron is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail awaiting bond for third-degree escape, fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.