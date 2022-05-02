CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recapture of an inmate who escaped from an Etowah County work center last week.

David Kyle, 49, has led authorities on a manhunt since April 23. He was serving a 99-year sentence for the murder of a Cherokee County man back in 1998.

Kyle was arrested by several law enforcement agencies Monday, including the US Marshal’s Service. He is now being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center until the Alabama Department of Corrections transports him back to Etowah County.