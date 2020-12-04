Escaped inmate ‘considered dangerous,’ sought by Bessemer police

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police have requested assistance locating an escaped inmate.

Police say Deantrez Sanders, 19, was in the process of being transported to the Jefferson County Bessemer Division when he escaped custody. Sanders has warrants for failure to appear on a robbery first degree, receiving stolen property first degree, and attempting to elude. He is now wanted for escaping police custody as well.

Sanders is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie with faded light colored blue jeans and dark colored shoes at the time of his escape.

According to police, Sanders is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who has information on his location is urged to call Bessemer police at (205) 425-2411 or the police’s tip line at (205) 428-3541.

The Bessemer Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to Sanders’s capture.