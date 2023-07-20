NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An escaped inmate was apprehended around noon Thursday after he left his assigned job in Winston County early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Perkins, 36, was taken into custody at Shirley Concrete on Watermelon Road in Northport. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said he is glad Perkins was captured without incident.

“That’s the objective: to get this done and him caught without citizens getting hurt and law enforcement officers or the suspect,” Abernathy said. “We train on that all the time, and this was an example of all of us working together to accomplish that mission.”

After a short manhunt on Twin Oaks Road, officers located Perkins hiding in a trailer at Shirley Concrete. Police used helicopters and tracking dogs. After arresting the suspect, officers found he had a loaded handgun.

“I am very proud of the job the troops have done here and the way they worked together to accomplish this mission,” Abernathy said. “And of course, it’s a big relief to our citizens here.”

Abernathy said residents were warned as a precaution to lock their doors to be on the safe side. Abernathy said Perkins is serving time for theft charges and walked away from his work release assignment then later stole a car to escape.