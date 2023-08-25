The man convicted of killing five people in the Birmingham area over a decade ago has died in prison, according to officials. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mental health worker at Donaldson Correctional Facility was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs inside the prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Jasmonique Ware faces is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree promoting prison contraband. She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, officers found the drugs while searching Ware before she entered the prison Thursday. They reportedly discovered two packages on her person and a plastic bag with an unknown substance under food in her bag. The two packages contained five clear bags of marijuana and two clear bags of methamphetamine.

Ware is an employee of YesCare, the health care services provider for the corrections system.

ADOC is investigating the case.