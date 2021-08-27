PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in jail after the largest marijuana bust in Escambia County history.

“This investigation began because of a series of violent crimes we had earlier this year,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said Thursday during a news conference.

After 11 search warrants, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 2,100 pounds of the highest grade marijuana, according to Simmons. They also found 24 pounds of spice, 32 guns, 12 vehicles, a tractor and a ski boat. They also seized $820,000 in cash, $750,000 worth of jewelry and $150,000 in gold bars.

“We have an individual that distributes to people that are in the 100-pound distributer range,” Simmons said. “This is not a flea market situation here. This is a major drug dealer who has major ties throughout the country.”

Simmons is talking about 38-year-old Nhan Vo. He was taken into custody after a search warrant at his Klondike Road home.

“His days of living large…of fancy car driving…gold jewelry wearing…lavish lifestyle living…his Ric Flair days are over..That’s what I’ll tell you,” Simmons said. “He’s going to be answering to some of the crimes that we feel like he committed.”

Vo is being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail. Simmons says this is just the beginning of this investigation and more arrests are coming.