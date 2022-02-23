LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who had severe intellectual impairment. The survivor was supported during trial by a group of bikers dedicated to ending child abuse.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere says a Lee County jury has convicted 72-year-old Hugh Martin Brown of Rape 1st Degree, Sex Abuse 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree and two counts of Domestic Violence.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Alabama received a complaint Brown had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl with severe intellectual impairment. Despite cognitive disabilities and significant speech impairment, the victim was able to testify to the jury through a speech pathologist and using anatomically correct dolls,” said Ventiere.

Ventiere says Senior Trial Assistant District Attorneys Cathey Berardi and Garrett Saucer worked tirelessly on this case and spent several days presenting facts and evidence to the jury.

“Investigator Mitch Allen and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were diligent in their investigation, building a strong case. Additionally, certified forensic interviewer Katherine Cochrane, with the Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center of East Alabama, was instrumental in her work with the victim. Also, because of this young victim’s bravery, others had the courage to come forward and disclose Brown had also molested them. What was once a secret they kept to themselves became testimony in front of a jury,” said Ventiere.

Ventiere also expressed her appreciation to Bikers Against Child Abuse International Mt. Cheaha Chapter.

“This extraordinary organization has chapters all over the world, and they all share the single goal of creating a safer environment for abused children. These men and women were in court every single day of this trial showing their support and lending their strength to our young victims. When court was on a break, you could find them coloring, playing board games, and just having fun and loving her,” said Ventiere.







To learn more about B.A.C.A visit BACAworld.org.

Sentencing is set for a later date.