BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on I-65 early Monday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to reports of a person shot on I-65 near the Finley Boulevard exit just before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a car in the emergency lane of the interstate. Inside the car was an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, currently unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police confirmed no one is in custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764