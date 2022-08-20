CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning and were found to have warrants while also in possession of drugs.

According to Cordova Public Safety, an officer stopped a vehicle on Amory Avenue in Cordova. During the stop, both the passenger and driver had warrants. The passenger, Brenda Gann, of Empire, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana during her arrest. Once arriving to the jail, around 15 grams of meth and a pipe were found. Gann was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and promoting prison contraband.

The driver, Anthony Beasley, of Empire, was arrested on a warrant with the Adamsville Police Department.