Driver tosses jacket filled with drugs, ID out of car window during police chase

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect attempted to discard multiple drugs while in the middle of a police chase and ended up getting arrested for both crimes.

A Walker County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop while on patrol in the Oakman area. The suspect refused to stop and proceeded to elude authorities.

As the pursuit continued through a rural area, the suspect discarded a jacket from an open window. After turning onto Supreme Road near Townley, the suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle.

As Investigators recovered the jacket thrown from the vehicle and discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana inside. The suspect also left his photo ID inside a jacket pocket.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kevin Ray Gardner, was immediately taken into custody and will face several charges.