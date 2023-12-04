BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night.

BPD Sergeant LaQuitta Wade stated that officers responded to a pedestrian struck call near Interstate 59 N and Ensley Exit at around 6:24 p.m.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene and pronounced an adult male victim dead on the scene. The vehicle that struck the victim left the scene of the accident.

The BPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the case. No further details have been released at this time.