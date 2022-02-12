BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department found a man in the driver seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at around 3:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Graymont Avenue near Legion Field. When they arrived, they found a man in the driver seat with a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police said that they do not know if the driver was the intended target of the shooting. No suspects are in custody.