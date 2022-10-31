BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

At 7:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting where a 19-year-old driver had been shot while driving along I-59/20. According to the TPD, he was struck by one bullet that had come through his windshield, but that several bullets had been fire in his direction.

The victim is being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center for injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but police are investigating the circumstances around the shooting. Police report there is no danger to the public.