Driver killed during police pursuit outside Jasper Sunday

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver was killed after their car struck an oncoming vehicle during a police pursuit outside Jasper Sunday.

At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a Dodge Dakota crossed the center line of Hwy. 269, striking an oncoming Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Dakota was reportedly driving fast while trying to escape police. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Fiesta was air-lifted to a nearby hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.