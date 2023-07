BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department arrested a driver after a Monday afternoon chase.

According to BPD, officers were aware of a stolen ATV from the east precinct area. Around 1:33 p.m., a south precinct officer noticed the stolen ATV and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

A chase ensued that ended at the intersection of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and 45th Street North. The driver was taken into custody and no one was injured in the chase.