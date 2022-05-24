BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a driver was found shot to death on 54th Street North Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert on 54th Street North around 10:50 p.m. Officers arrived to find an SUV crashed into a utility pole. The driver, unidentified, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the unidentified driver dead at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-7777.