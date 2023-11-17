BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a wrecked car late Thursday night.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of 2nd Court West on a Shot Spotter call around 10:50 p.m. Officers arrived to the unidentified victim unresponsive inside a car that had crashed into a parked car.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

No one is in custody at this time.

Birmingham Police continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764, Crimestoppers 205-254-7777.