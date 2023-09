BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Friday night in Bessemer.

According to detective Justin Burmeister with the Bessemer Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Berkley Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on report of a traffic accident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver inside a vehicle had been shot.

Mauryce Knox was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrest has been made in connection to Knox’s death.