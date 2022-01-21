Driver charged in deadly Homewood hit & run

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a 38-year-old in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning.

According to the Homewood Police Department, 30-year-old Bernard Kartez Harris reportedly was the driver of the silver Dodge Charger that struck and killed 38-year-old Emery Jherrille Barnes Wednesday near a Homewood bus stop.

Barnes was reportedly walking across Barber Court, between Oxmoor Road and Valley Avenue, when he was hit by Harris just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Harris is being held on bond at the Homewood City Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

