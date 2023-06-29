JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Almost a year after a student at Jacksonville State University died after being hit by a car, the driver who was allegedly responsible has been arrested.

Olivia Lowrey, 19, of Gadsden, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Leah Tarvin, who died days after being hit by a car while walking on campus on November 2, 2022.

Police report that Tarvin was hit by a car while crossing Alabama 21 in front of Brewer Hall. Tarvin, 22, died two days later at UAB Hospital on November 4, 2022.

“Following her death, the Jacksonville Police Department began a traffic homicide investigation with the help of state troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Jacksonville post,” a post from the Jacksonville Police Department read. “Police conducted an intensive investigation collecting the facts of this terrible tragedy, including the review of cell phone data, vehicle data, surveillance camera footage, multiple eyewitness interviews and consultation with experts in the field of GPS data.”

Following the crash, JSU President Don C. Killingsworth urged the public to bring their concerns about pedestrian safety to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“Pedestrian accidents like the one that occurred Wednesday evening have, unfortunately, become all too common at JSU,” Killingsworth said in a statement. “For decades, members of the JSU community have been injured or even killed while crossing the two state highways that intersect our campus. We have already had four pedestrians injured in three accidents on these roadways this year.”

Lowry has a court date set for Aug. 1.