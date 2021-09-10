Driver arrested after road worker fatally struck along I-59/20 in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a road worker who was repaving part of I-59/20 in Bessemer Thursday night.

Patrick Todd Jackson, 58, was hit by a car while he was working at mile marker 111.9 in Bessemer along I-59/20 at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jackson was working for a company that was repaving part of the interstate. In addition to Jackson, the driver reportedly struck some equipment and then left the scene.

The Bessemer Police Department assisted ALEA in locating the vehicle and driver at their residence, where they were arrested.

The crash is under investigation.