HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a man who ran during a traffic stop, putting the University of Alabama in Huntsville on lockdown for a short time Thursday.

According to the HPD, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Holmes Avenue near the campus at 9:28 p.m. The driver fled on foot in the area of the university.

A spokesperson with the UAH told said “activity that came through our campus” caused a shelter-in-place order on the northern side of campus around 10:01 p.m. Thursday.

Students were told they could resume normal activities around 10:18 p.m. An HPD spokesperson said the individual was taken into custody by 10:51 p.m.

Wesley Pate, 40, was arrested and charged with attempting to flee/elude and obstructing governmental operations. He was also wanted for felony warrants through a “different area agency,” according to the HPD.