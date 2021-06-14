Drive-by shooting outside Birmingham nightclub leaves 1 woman dead

Birmingham night club where five people were shot, one person died on November 24, 2019.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot and killed outside a Birmingham nightclub early Sunday.

Lykeria Briana Taylor, 21 of Birmingham, was shot and killed after a reported assault at Club Euphoria on the 1500 block of 20th Place Southwest in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Taylor was transported to UAB hospital, but died of her injuries Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

