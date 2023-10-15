BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1800 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest around 2:28 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter alert. They were notified that a man was shot at a residence.

Upon arrival, officers found Jacquic Little, 24, of Birmingham, and Damon Thomas, 28, of Fairfield, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced both of them dead.

Details are limited and no one is in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.