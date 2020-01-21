Dothan police K-9 discovers 13 pounds of marijuana in car floorboard, driver arrested

DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dothan Police Department reports that a suspect has been arrested after the discovery of 13 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 19 when patrol officers stopped a vehicle in the 3600 block of Reeves Street for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 was used and alerted their handler of the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. After a search, officers found 13 pounds of marijuana in the front passenger floorboard.

Suspect Williams Tyrone Lawton

The driver, 43-year-old Williams Tyrone Lawton of Elderberry Dr, Dothan, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Lawton was transported to the Dothan City Jail with a bond of $100,000.

LATEST POSTS