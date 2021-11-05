Dothan man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for truck bombing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been convicted on charges of conspiring with a coworker to bomb the pickup truck of her estranged boyfriend in Oct. 2017.

On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the sentencing of Sylvio Joeseph King, 48, for detonating a truck bomb in an attempt to kill the driver. King was sentenced to 108 months in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

King previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and the malicious use of an explosive device in Oct. of 2020.

According to the factual basis contained in the plea agreement and court records from his co-defendant’s trial, King worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with co-defendant Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, from Taylor, Alabama.

King developed a friendship with Haydt during their time working together and she told King of her relationship and custody issues with a former boyfriend. Haydt would frequently communicate to King her hatred of the ex-boyfriend and how the custody dispute was impacting her and her other children.

Evidence presented at Haydt’s trial showed that she provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and, in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017, King placed an explosive device in the ex’s work truck and detonated the bomb while the victim was driving to work. The victim survived.

Haydt was convicted for her role in the conspiracy after a four-day trial in October 2021. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022.