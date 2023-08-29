DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man accused of almost 60 counts of sexual abuse is now facing additional charges.

On Monday, August 28, 37-year-old Timothy David Lloyd was arrested and charged with 29 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12.

In July 2022, Lloyd was charged with 31 counts of sexual abuse and 29 counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, totaling 56 counts. He was booked on a $1,965,000 bond in 2022.

The new charges stem from an ongoing investigation, and police said they are related to a second victim.

Lloyd’s bond for his new charges is set at $870,000, bringing his total bond to $2,815,000.

Due to the nature of the case and the victim’s age, police are not expected to release additional information.