DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect has been charged with murder after an alleged stabbing on Saturday night, Dothan police confirm.

Late Saturday night, a domestic fight occurred at a home on the 300 Block of Rimson Road. During the fight, Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson, 22, allegedly stabbed another man with a knife in the upper torso.

The victim was en route to a Dothan hospital, however, after receiving multiple rounds of CPR, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Thomas-Jackson has been charged with murder.

Thomas-Jackson is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

