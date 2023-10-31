DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan business owner is still behind bars five days after his arrest without bond on rape and sodomy charges.

On Wednesday, October 25, 48-year-old Jerald Reginald Clark was arrested and charged with one count of Rape in the first degree and one count of Sodomy in the first degree.

Dothan Police did not release many details surrounding Clark’s arrest but did confirm investigators spoke with several people who provided information about the allegations and additional charges could be pending.

Clark’s attorney, Derek Yarbrough, said Clark owns two Smoothie Kings in Dothan, both temporarily closed.